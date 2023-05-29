Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,283,000 after acquiring an additional 172,804 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,337. The firm has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.24. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.