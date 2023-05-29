Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

