Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,169,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895,842. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

