Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,720 shares of company stock worth $27,358,261. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $8.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,061,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,877,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

