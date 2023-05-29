Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 391 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.78. 1,054,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,109. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

