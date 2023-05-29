Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.59. Approximately 105,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 714,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.
Galaxy Digital Trading Up 5.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.22.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
