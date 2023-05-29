Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.59. Approximately 105,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 714,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.22.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Rating)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.