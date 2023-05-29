Galxe (GAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.33 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00005065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $106.41 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About Galxe
Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.
Buying and Selling Galxe
