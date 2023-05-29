Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Trimmed by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $56,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total value of $277,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,448 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,667. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

