GateToken One Day Volume Tops $987,257.37 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00017412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $475.16 million and approximately $987,257.37 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019167 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,901.01 or 0.99978095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002302 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,861 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,861.22003871 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.85485916 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,008,373.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

