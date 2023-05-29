Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Generac worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

