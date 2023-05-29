General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,170 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 8.2% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in General Motors by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,055,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 440,561 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in General Motors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 585,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,502 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in General Motors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 497,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 135,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,656,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,146. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

