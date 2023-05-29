Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.1 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GNMSF traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.26. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $260.25 and a 1 year high of $470.50.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

