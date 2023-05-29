Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 626,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.12. 57,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

