Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:GDV)

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:GDV traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 9.94. 16,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. Global Dividend Growth Split has a twelve month low of 9.23 and a twelve month high of 11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 10.16 and a 200 day moving average of 10.49.

