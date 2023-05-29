Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Education ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Global X Education ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EDUT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Global X Education ETF has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87.

About Global X Education ETF

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

