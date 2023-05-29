GMX Price Down 2.4% This Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $57.49 or 0.00203835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $503.02 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,287,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,749,612 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

