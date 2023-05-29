GMX Price Tops $55.46 on Major Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $55.46 or 0.00200126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $485.32 million and $22.63 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,287,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,751,288 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

