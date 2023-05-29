goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in May

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 593.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $76.88 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39.

EHMEF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

