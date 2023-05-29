Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$80.20. 20,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,356. The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.84. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GRT.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.63.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

