Grant Wilson Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) Stock

Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN – Get Rating) insider Grant Wilson bought 1,000,000 shares of Tivan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$82,000.00 ($54,666.67).
Grant Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 12th, Grant Wilson bought 1,000,000 shares of Tivan stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$84,000.00 ($56,000.00).
Tivan Price Performance
