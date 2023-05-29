Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $607.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

