Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,575 shares during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions accounts for about 6.1% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Streamline Health Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.