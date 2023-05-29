Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 371.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,830 shares during the period. PlayAGS makes up approximately 2.9% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 1.86% of PlayAGS worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 285,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

