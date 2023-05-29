Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 371.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,830 shares during the period. PlayAGS makes up approximately 2.9% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 1.86% of PlayAGS worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 285,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.