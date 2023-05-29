Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.06. 8,497,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

