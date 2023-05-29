Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 4,150 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.1% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

WDAY traded up $19.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.07. 6,730,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,267. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

