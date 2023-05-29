Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $805,000 Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sculptor Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $92,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:SCU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. 55,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,048. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.45 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,215.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

Read More

