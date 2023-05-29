Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) versus Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Head to Head Comparison

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -169.83% -473.13% -67.72% Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44%

Risk and Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $31.92 million 0.66 -$67.73 million ($1.74) -0.38 Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.06 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.08

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 618.20%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7,268.42%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

