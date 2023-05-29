Hazelview Securities Inc. Acquires 175,730 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,730 shares during the quarter. Douglas Emmett makes up approximately 1.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DEI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.34. 2,624,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

