Hazelview Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,179 shares during the period. UDR accounts for about 5.3% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of UDR worth $35,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
UDR Stock Up 0.6 %
UDR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,602. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.
UDR Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.