Hazelview Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,179 shares during the period. UDR accounts for about 5.3% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of UDR worth $35,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,602. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

