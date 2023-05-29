Hazelview Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up about 3.2% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,485,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 268,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.07. 3,123,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,515. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.