Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $45.72 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 6.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $45,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after buying an additional 505,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,084,000 after buying an additional 160,880 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.38.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.42.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.03%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

