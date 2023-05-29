Head-To-Head Contrast: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) vs. Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $130,000.00 174.11 -$13.07 million ($0.40) -1.96 Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.01 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.02

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codiak BioSciences. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Entera Bio and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Entera Bio presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 854.32%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38,081.82%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -9,754.48% -85.95% -77.34% Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44%

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Entera Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Entera Bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Codiak BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

