Head to Head Review: EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) vs. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and EG Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.05 -$555.16 million ($2.10) -0.15 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

51.3% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of EG Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and EG Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -32.34% -123.21% -25.05% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wheels Up Experience and EG Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus price target of $2.56, indicating a potential upside of 718.41%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Wheels Up Experience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

