Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 263,509 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 2.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $113,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Up 0.8 %

HES stock opened at $130.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

