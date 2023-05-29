HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $11.56 million and $186,943.19 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,272.63 or 0.99976085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00421551 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $241,235.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

