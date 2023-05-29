Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

NYSE HGV opened at $45.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

