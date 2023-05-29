Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Home Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %
HCG stock opened at C$43.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.53. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$23.82 and a 12-month high of C$43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.98.
Home Capital Group Company Profile
