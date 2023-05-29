Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

HCG stock opened at C$43.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.53. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$23.82 and a 12-month high of C$43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

