Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.52-$15.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.53 billion-$154.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.34 billion.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $292.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.25.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

