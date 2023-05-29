Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $116.48 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.48 or 0.00030623 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $116.48 million and $4.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00121995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,737,994 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

