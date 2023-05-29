Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in May

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

TWNK stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. 842,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,023. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.