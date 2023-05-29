Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,500 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 698,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

HUFAF stock remained flat at $13.77 during midday trading on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

