Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,500 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 698,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance
HUFAF stock remained flat at $13.77 during midday trading on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile
