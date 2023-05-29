Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

