Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.