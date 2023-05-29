Huize (HUIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huize Stock Performance

Shares of HUIZ stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Huize has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huize

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

