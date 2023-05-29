Humanscape (HUM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $1.46 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

