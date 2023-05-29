Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 127,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 654,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 426,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 176,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. 8,904,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,589,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

