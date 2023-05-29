Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.