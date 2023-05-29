Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

IDCBY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 38,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.69 billion for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.48%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

