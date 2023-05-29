Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Buys $2,712,096.24 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 222,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,712,096.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,276,258 shares in the company, valued at $855,964,822.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $921,393.78.

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00.

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

