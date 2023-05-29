Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 127.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $294.29. The company had a trading volume of 262,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.91. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $314.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

