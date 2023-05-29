Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $107.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

